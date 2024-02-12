ITRN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (Symbol: ITRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.02, changing hands as high as $26.40 per share. Ituran Location & Control Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITRN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.3501 per share, with $31.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.52.

