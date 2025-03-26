ITRI's CityEdge Helps Helsingborg Accelerate Smart City Transformation

Itron, Inc. ITRI recently announced that its CityEdge portfolio has been leveraged by the City of Helsingborg in Sweden to drive its smart city transformation. This marks the first phase in Helsingborg’s ambitious journey to become a smart, sustainable and data-driven city.

With a population of just more than 150,000, Helsingborg is set to implement Itron Networked Lighting Controllers (NLCs) across the initial phase of its 30,000 streetlights. In addition, various smart sensors will be installed throughout the city, all managed through Itron’s world-class CityEdge central management software.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

This initiative is a key component of Helsingborg’s Action Plan for Street Lighting and IoT 2021–2027, focused on upgrading its lighting infrastructure with more energy-efficient, intelligent solutions. As part of the initial deployment, 670 Itron NLCs embedded with wireless communication will enable the city to remotely monitor and control streetlights, dramatically improving energy efficiency and modernizing operations. The deployment is expected to begin in early 2025.

A major highlight of the system is its intelligent dimming functionality, which allows light levels to be automatically adjusted based on time of day or traffic flow. This not only boosts public safety but also ensures optimal visibility at night. Additionally, smart streetlights equipped with outage alerts notify maintenance teams in real-time through the CityEdge platform, accessible via web and mobile devices.

The project supports the broader goals of Nordic Innovation, an organization under the Nordic Council of Ministers committed to realizing the vision of making the Nordic region the world’s most sustainable and integrated by 2030. Itron’s CityEdge platform, built as an open ecosystem, allows seamless integration of various smart city devices. The platform supports diverse use cases across domains such as traffic management, public safety, environmental monitoring and energy sustainability.

Itron’s Innovation and Product Launches Bode Well

Frequent product launches continue to strengthen Itron’s market position. In October 2024, the company introduced its CityEdge portfolio — an open, flexible platform that integrates IoT technologies to help cities address current and future urban challenges. By rebranding its established smart city and lighting solutions under CityEdge, Itron now supports five key areas: smart lighting, traffic management, sustainability, public safety and utility services such as energy and water.

In March 2024, Itron launched its Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management Solution (LV DERMS). This innovative solution is designed to maintain stability within low-voltage networks while managing Customer Energy Resources (CERs) like rooftop solar and battery storage. LV DERMS aims to tackle grid instability caused by the ongoing energy transition.

Steady market demand backed by strong opportunities in grid resiliency, capacity safety and automation augurs well. This growth is driven by the continued uptake of its grid intelligence platform, shipping 13.4 million distributed intelligence endpoints and licensing more than 15 million applications.

Itron's 2024 bookings of $2.7 billion resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1:11. The backlog primarily consists of grid-edge intelligence platform content from its Network Solutions and Outcomes segments, including more than 10 million endpoints and related platform components. Due to the back-end-loaded nature of 2024 bookings and the usual time lag between bookings and revenue, most new bookings will likely contribute to revenues beyond 2025. Considering this timing in its current 2025 revenue guidance, Itron anticipates full-year revenues to be between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 18.2% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s decline of 6.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Unity Software Inc. U, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT. U sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while IRDM and GILT carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Unity Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.52%. In the last reported quarter, U delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. Its shares have lost 15.2% in the past year.

Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.22%. In the last reported quarter, IRDM delivered an earnings surprise of 93.75%. Its shares have advanced 10.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gilat’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 50 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, GILT delivered an earnings surprise of 7.14%. Its shares have jumped 31% in the past six months.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.