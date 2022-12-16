ITRI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.59, changing hands as low as $49.38 per share. Itron Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITRI's low point in its 52 week range is $39.38 per share, with $70.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.