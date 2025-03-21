ITRI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.67, changing hands as low as $104.98 per share. Itron Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITRI's low point in its 52 week range is $87.91 per share, with $124.9012 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.