ITRI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.27, changing hands as high as $74.74 per share. Itron Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITRI's low point in its 52 week range is $40.48 per share, with $88.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.