ITOT vs. VTV: Here's How a Total Stock Market ETF Compares to Value Stocks

Key Points

ITOT covers the entire U.S. stock market, offering ample diversification.

VTV offers a higher dividend yield and focuses on large-cap value stocks, especially financials and healthcare.

Both funds have identical ultra-low expenses, but ITOT has experienced deeper drawdowns and a higher risk profile.

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The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) and the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV) both feature rock-bottom costs, but they differ sharply in their market coverage, sector tilts, and recent performance patterns.

While VTV targets large-cap value stocks, ITOT provides exposure to the entire U.S. equity market, including growth and small-cap companies. This comparison highlights how their differences in market coverage, sector exposure, and risk may appeal to different investor preferences.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTV ITOT Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of April 23, 2026) 27.7% 37.2% Dividend yield 2.02% 1.13% Beta (5Y monthly) 0.80 1.04 Assets under management (AUM) $225.7 billion $79.6 billion

Both funds are equally affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio. However, VTV offers a higher dividend yield, which could appeal to investors seeking income alongside investment growth.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTV ITOT Max drawdown (5 y) -17.03% -25.35% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total returns) $1,704 $1,756

What's inside

ITOT casts a wide net, holding roughly 2,500 stocks and spanning the entire U.S. market. Technology dominates at 32% of assets, with top positions in Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. The fund has a track record of over 22 years and is designed for broad, low-cost exposure with no notable quirks.

VTV, in contrast, focuses on large-cap value stocks, leading to higher weights in financials, healthcare, and industrials. Its largest holdings include Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, and Exxon Mobil. VTV may appeal to those seeking a more defensive, value-oriented tilt.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VTV and ITOT both offer unique advantages, and the right one for you will depend on your investing goals.

ITOT provides broad-market exposure, but its emphasis on tech stocks can lead to greater earning potential. It’s outperformed VTV in both one- and five-year total returns while still offering unparalleled diversification.

Because VTV focuses on value stocks, most of its holdings are from stable and established industries. This may result in lower long-term returns, but with less severe price swings than ITOT.

VTV also offers a meaningfully higher dividend yield, which can provide passive income in addition to investment gains.

Both ETFs are smart buys for different types of portfolios. ITOT may be a better fit for those who are more comfortable with volatility in exchange for higher long-term earnings. On the other hand, VTV’s stability could make it a strong choice for more risk-averse investors who prefer the reliability of dividend income as a tradeoff for lower potential returns.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.