Markets
ITOT

ITOT vs. SPTM: Which Total Stock Market ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?

May 16, 2026 — 11:35 pm EDT

Written by Katie Brockman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

The State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPTM) and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) both serve as foundational building blocks for long-term investors seeking total U.S. stock market coverage.

The two ETFs track similar underlying indexes, resulting in overlapping portfolios that capture large-, mid-, and small-cap companies in a single fund. Here’s how to decide on the right one for you.

Snapshot (cost & size)

MetricSPTMITOT
IssuerState StreetiShares
Expense ratio0.03%0.03%
1-yr return (as of May 15, 2026)28.40%28.45%
Dividend yield1.09%1.03%
Beta (5Y monthly)1.011.04
Assets under management (AUM)$13.5 billion$89.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Both funds are highly cost-efficient, sharing a 0.03% expense ratio that makes them among the most affordable options available for retail investors. ITOT has a slightly lower trailing-12-month dividend yield than SPTM, which could make a difference when these two ETFs share several nearly identical features.

Performance & risk comparison

MetricSPTMITOT
Max drawdown (5 yr)-24.15%-25.35%
Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return)$1,883$1,829

What's inside

ITOT provides broad exposure to the domestic equity market, with its sector composition led by technology at 34%, financial services at 12%, and communication services at 10%. The fund holds 2,504 stocks, and its largest positions include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. This ETF launched in 2004 and has paid $1.61 per share over the trailing 12 months.

SPTM provides a similar sector profile, allocating 34% to technology, 12% to financial services, and 11% to communication services. Its top holdings are Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, matching ITOT. It holds 1,511 securities and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.95 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

SPTM and ITOT are very similar in most meaningful ways for investors, but there are a couple of minor differences that could have an impact on your bottom line.

ITOT holds around 1,000 more stocks than SPTM, which could appeal to investors seeking maximum diversification. That broader reach hasn’t necessarily translated to a significant difference in volatility or earnings, as both funds have very similar max drawdowns and one- and five-year total returns. However, if you’re looking to capture the largest snapshot of the overall market, that extra diversification could be a selling point.

Also, ITOT’s larger assets under management (AUM) can offer investors greater liquidity, making it easier to buy and sell large amounts without affecting the ETF’s share price. This typically doesn’t have a major impact on everyday investors, but given that it’s one of the few differences between these funds, it’s worth considering.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core S&P Total U.s. Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core S&P Total U.s. Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Core S&P Total U.s. Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 16, 2026.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ITOT
SPTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.