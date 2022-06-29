Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, which added 21,600,000 units, or a 4.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ITOT, in morning trading today Apple is up about 1.6%, and Microsoft is up by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FDIG ETF, which added 250,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: ITOT, FDIG: Big ETF Inflows

