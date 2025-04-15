$ITOS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ITOS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,082,522 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ITOS:
$ITOS Insider Trading Activity
$ITOS insiders have traded $ITOS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW GALL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $38,635
$ITOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ITOS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BVF INC/IL added 2,325,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,856,000
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,186,084 shares (-90.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,789,125
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,608,616 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,354,170
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,601,477 shares (+342.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,299,343
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,092,452 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,390,031
- CITIGROUP INC added 833,589 shares (+4128.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,401,963
- CANDRIAM S.C.A. removed 769,213 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,907,555
