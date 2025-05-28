$ITOS stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ITOS stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $87,277,013 of trading volume.

$ITOS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ITOS:

$ITOS insiders have traded $ITOS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 2 purchases buying 4,958,978 shares for an estimated $38,685,561 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANSBERT GADICKE sold 1,031,931 shares for an estimated $8,317,363

BIOVENTURES 2014, L.P. MPM sold 630,191 shares for an estimated $5,079,339

BIOVENTURES 2018, L.P. MPM sold 630,191 shares for an estimated $5,079,339

$ITOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ITOS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ITOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

$ITOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITOS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ITOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Christopher Raymond from Raymond James set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners set a target price of $9.0 on 05/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.