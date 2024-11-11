Itoki Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance in 2024

Itoki Corporation (JP:7972) has released an update.

Itoki Corporation has shown a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales reaching 102,123 million yen, a 5.4% increase from the previous year, and profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 18.2% to 5,800 million yen. The company also forecasts a continued positive trend for the full fiscal year, projecting a 3.4% increase in net sales and an 18.5% rise in profit attributable to owners. Despite a decrease in net assets as of September 2024, the company remains optimistic about its financial outlook.

For further insights into JP:7972 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.