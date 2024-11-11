Itoki Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance in 2024

Itoki Corporation (JP:7972) has released an update.
Itoki Corporation has shown a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales reaching 102,123 million yen, a 5.4% increase from the previous year, and profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 18.2% to 5,800 million yen. The company also forecasts a continued positive trend for the full fiscal year, projecting a 3.4% increase in net sales and an 18.5% rise in profit attributable to owners. Despite a decrease in net assets as of September 2024, the company remains optimistic about its financial outlook.
