Itoham Yonekyu Reports Mixed FY2024 H1 Results

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings reported a 4.4% rise in sales but a 26.5% drop in ordinary profit for the first half of FY2024. Despite the challenges, the company’s Processed Foods Division saw increased sales and profit, while the Meat Division struggled with decreased profit. The annual dividend increased by 20 yen to 145 yen, reflecting a stable dividend policy.

