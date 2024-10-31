Itoham Yonekyu Implements Strategic Dividend Increase

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. (JP:2296) has released an update.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. has announced an interim dividend of 70 yen per share, marking a strategic shift to enhance shareholder returns by introducing dividends twice a year. This move aligns with their mid-term management plan aiming for a dividend on equity ratio of 3.0% or more, resulting in a full-year dividend forecast of 145 yen per share.

