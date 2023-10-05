Itoham Yonekyu Holdings (TYO:2296) Price Target Increased by 448.46% to 4,233.00

The average one-year price target for Itoham Yonekyu Holdings (TYO:2296) has been revised to 4,233.00 / share. This is an increase of 448.46% from the prior estimate of 771.80 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,191.50 to a high of 4,357.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.12% from the latest reported closing price of 3,915.00 / share.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Maintains 3.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itoham Yonekyu Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 9.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2296 is 0.04%, a decrease of 21.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.57% to 113,913K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 46,674K shares representing 81.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,954K shares, representing a decrease of 15.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2296 by 27.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,241K shares representing 35.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing an increase of 90.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2296 by 86.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,966K shares representing 19.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 90.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2296 by 86.64% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,598K shares representing 15.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,966K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2296 by 29.56% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,789K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares, representing an increase of 34.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2296 by 1.63% over the last quarter.

