Itochu ups FY profit forecast on higher coal prices, auto sales

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp 8001.T raised its annual net profit forecast by 14% on Tuesday, citing higher coal prices, gains from car dealership businesses locally and overseas and an impact from a weaker yen.

Net profit for the year to March 31, 2023 is now projected at 800 billion yen ($5.5 billion), against its earlier forecast of 700 billion yen.

The latest forecast beat a mean estimate of 727.6 billion yen in a poll of nine analysts by Refinitiv.

Itochu also boosted its annual dividend forecast by 10 yen to 140 yen per share. It also announced a plan to buy back its own shares up to 0.7% of its outstanding shares, or worth up to 35 billion yen, from Oct. 4 to Jan. 31, 2023.

Shares in Itochu rose 6% by mid-day after the announcement, outperforming a broader Nikkei index .N225, which was up 2.2%.

($1 = 144.8900 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Neha Arora)

((neha.dasgupta@tr.com; +91 11 49548001;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.