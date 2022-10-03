Itochu ups FY profit forecast on higher coal prices, auto sales

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp raised its annual net profit forecast by 14% on Tuesday, citing higher coal prices, gains from car dealership businesses locally and overseas and an impact from a weaker yen.

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp 8001.T raised its annual net profit forecast by 14% on Tuesday, citing higher coal prices, gains from car dealership businesses locally and overseas and an impact from a weaker yen.

Net profit for the year to March 31, 2023 is now projected at 800 billion yen ($5.5 billion), against its earlier forecast of 700 billion yen.

The latest forecast beat a mean estimate of 727.6 billion yen in a poll of nine analysts by Refinitiv.

Itochu also boosted its annual dividend forecast by 10 yen to 140 yen per share. It also announced a plan to buy back its own shares up to 0.7% of its outstanding shares, or worth up to 35 billion yen, from Oct. 4 to Jan. 31, 2023.

Shares in Itochu rose 6% by mid-day after the announcement, outperforming a broader Nikkei index .N225, which was up 2.2%.

($1 = 144.8900 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Neha Arora)

((neha.dasgupta@tr.com; +91 11 49548001;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More