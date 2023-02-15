US Markets

Itochu to supply renewable energy to Meta in U.S., Amazon in Japan

February 15, 2023 — 12:23 am EST

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp 8001.T has agreed to supply wind-generated power to Meta Platforms META.O in the United States and solar energy to Amazon AMZN.O in Japan, it said on Wednesday.

Itochu would supply wind-generated power to Meta from the Texas-based Prairie Switch Wind project, set to have capacity of 160 megawatts when launched towards the end of this year and where Itochu agreed to invest.

Separately, Itochu agreed with Amazon to develop 700 solar power sites to supply the e-commerce giant with renewable power in Japan by next year, Itochu said in a statement.

