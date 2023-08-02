Itochu to launch $2.7 bln tender offer for Itochu Techno-Solutions

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading firm Itochu Corp 8001.T said on Wednesday it would launch a tender offer for Itochu Techno-Solutions Corp 4739.T in a deal worth 387.63 billion yen ($2.72 billion).

Itochu said it would offer 4,325 yen per share for Itochu Techno-Solutions, in which it already owns a 61% stake.

Shares in Itochu Techno-Solutions ended up 7.6% before the announcement.

($1 = 142.4500 yen)

