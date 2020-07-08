Itochu to buy rest of FamilyMart via up to $5.6 bln tender offer -Nikkei

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp plans to make convenience store chain FamilyMart Co a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth up 600 billion yen ($5.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp 8001.T plans to make convenience store chain FamilyMart Co 8028.T a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth up 600 billion yen ($5.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The deal will allow Itochu to strengthen FamilyMart's product procurement including from overseas while leveraging its retail data, the Nikkei said.

Itochu owns 50.1% of FamilyMart, thenewspaper said.

FamilyMart is one of Japan's top convenience stores. Although retailers in the world's third-largest economy have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, convenience stores have avoided some of the worst of the damage - given their locations in residential areas and customers' need for daily items.

A representative for FamilyMart declined to comment. An Itochu representative was not able to comment immediately.

($1 = 107.5300 yen)

