Itochu to buy rest of FamilyMart via up to $5.6 bln tender offer - Nikkei

Contributor
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp 8001.T plans to make convenience store operator FamilyMart Co 8028.T a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth 500 to 600 billion yen ($4.7 to $5.6 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Itochu owns 50.1% of FamilyMart, Nikkei said.

($1 = 107.5300 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

