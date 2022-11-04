Itochu set to invest in new Russian operator of Sakhalin-1 project -CFO

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp 8001.T is set to invest in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 project, the company's Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told a news conference on Friday.

Itochu cut the value of its Russian assets to nearly zero at the end of September, down from 9.9 billion yen ($66.95 million)as of the end of June, Hachimura added.

($1 = 147.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

