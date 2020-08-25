Itochu says bolstered ownership in FamilyMart after tender offer

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp 8001.T said it succeeded in bolstering its ownership of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co 8028.T after a successful tender offer, despite criticism from activist investors who said it was not paying enough.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.