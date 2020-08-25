Itochu says bolstered ownership in FamilyMart after tender offer

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp said it succeeded in bolstering its ownership of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co after a successful tender offer, despite criticism from activist investors who said it was not paying enough.

