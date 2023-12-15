Itochu (ITOCF) Price Target Increased by 7.99% to 46.31

The average one-year price target for Itochu (OTC:ITOCF) has been revised to 46.31 / share. This is an increase of 7.99% from the prior estimate of 42.88 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.02 to a high of 51.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.64% from the latest reported closing price of 39.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itochu. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOCF is 0.52%, a decrease of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 142,415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,719K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 99.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 26,998.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,630K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 99.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 19,591.94% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 5,434K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 17.22% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,998K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares, representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 53.61% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 4,613K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares, representing an increase of 17.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

