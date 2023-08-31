Itochu (ITOCF) Price Target Increased by 16.35% to 42.90

The average one-year price target for Itochu (OTC:ITOCF) has been revised to 42.90 / share. This is an increase of 16.35% from the prior estimate of 36.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.81 to a high of 49.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.40% from the latest reported closing price of 37.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itochu. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOCF is 0.52%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.47% to 120,202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,497K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,264K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 19.46% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 5,426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares, representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 14.78% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,940K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,920K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 7.47% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,818K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,530K shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.