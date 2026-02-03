ITOCHU (ITOCF) Price Target Decreased by 78.17% to 13.97

The average one-year price target for ITOCHU (OTCPK:ITOCF) has been revised to $13.97 / share. This is a decrease of 78.17% from the prior estimate of $64.00 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.71 to a high of $17.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 70.06% from the latest reported closing price of $46.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITOCHU. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 18.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOCF is 0.63%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.58% to 128,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,969K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,980K shares , representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 14.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,564K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,710K shares , representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 10.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,761K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 1.29% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,000K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 0.02% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 4,300K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCF by 1.06% over the last quarter.

