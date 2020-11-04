Itochu in contact with Berkshire, on track for FY profit of Y400 bln -CFO

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Itochu Corp 8001.T has been in contact with its new shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N and it is important to show results as promised to gain the trust of Berkshire, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Itochu is on track to achieve its 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) net profit forecast for the current financial year to March 31, and will offset losses of 60 billion yen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Itochu CFO Tsuyoshi Hachimura told a news conference.

($1 = 104.8500 yen)

