ITOCHU Enters Import And Distribution Agreement For Japanese Market With Vinarchy

December 23, 2025 — 02:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - ITOCHU (IOC.F) has signed an import and distribution agreement for the Japanese market with Vinarchy, an Australian winery. Beginning in January 2026, ITOCHU will be responsible for importing Vinarchy products, while ITOCHU-Shokuhin Co. will handle sales, beginning the domestic distribution of Vinarchy's wine brands in Japan.

The Vinarchy brands to be offered for the Japanese market include: Jacob's Creek; Hardys; George Wyndham; Brancott Estate; St. Hugo; Church Road; and Campo Viejo. The ITOCHU Group will sequentially introduce Vinarchy wines at department stores, mass retailers, convenience stores, restaurants and other outlets nationwide.

