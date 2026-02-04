ITOCHU Corporation - Depositary Receipt (ITOCY) Price Target Decreased by 89.59% to 13.65

The average one-year price target for ITOCHU Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ITOCY) has been revised to $13.65 / share. This is a decrease of 89.59% from the prior estimate of $131.14 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.47 to a high of $17.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 85.27% from the latest reported closing price of $92.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITOCHU Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOCY is 0.28%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.44% to 88K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 66K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 82.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 508.82% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 80.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 36.50% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 17.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 12.35% over the last quarter.

