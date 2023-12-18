Itochu Corporation - ADR (ITOCY) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 92.46

The average one-year price target for Itochu Corporation - ADR (OTC:ITOCY) has been revised to 92.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 87.92 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.90 to a high of 102.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from the latest reported closing price of 80.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itochu Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOCY is 0.48%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 3,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,620K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 20.18% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,009K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 99.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 38,506.18% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 547K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 34.52% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 0.76% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 17.86% over the last quarter.

