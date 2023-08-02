Itochu Corporation - ADR (ITOCY) Price Target Increased by 19.88% to 88.15

The average one-year price target for Itochu Corporation - ADR (OTC:ITOCY) has been revised to 88.15 / share. This is an increase of 19.88% from the prior estimate of 73.53 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 76.92 to a high of 103.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.84% from the latest reported closing price of 80.26 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itochu Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOCY is 0.44%, a decrease of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 4,076K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,553K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 3.12% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 9.78% over the last quarter.
Todd Asset Management holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 24.70% over the last quarter.
Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 288K shares. No change in the last quarter.
JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 3.86% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.