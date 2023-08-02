Itochu Corporation - ADR (ITOCY) Price Target Increased by 19.88% to 88.15

The average one-year price target for Itochu Corporation - ADR (OTC:ITOCY) has been revised to 88.15 / share. This is an increase of 19.88% from the prior estimate of 73.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 76.92 to a high of 103.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.84% from the latest reported closing price of 80.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itochu Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITOCY is 0.44%, a decrease of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 4,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,553K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 3.12% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 24.70% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 288K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITOCY by 3.86% over the last quarter.

