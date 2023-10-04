Itochu Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ITOCY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Itochu Corp (Symbol: ITOCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.85, changing hands as low as $68.15 per share. Itochu Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITOCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ITOCY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.365 per share, with $83.2026 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.40.
