Itochu Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ITOCY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Itochu Corp (Symbol: ITOCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.78, changing hands as low as $61.60 per share. Itochu Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITOCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITOCY's low point in its 52 week range is $55.11 per share, with $69.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.92.

