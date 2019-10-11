Itochu boosts stake in Chinese electric vehicle startup Singulato -sources

By Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Itochu Corp 8001.T has invested nearly $100 million in Chinese electric vehicle maker Singulato Motors to lift its stake to about 7% and plans to boost the holding if the startup meets certain conditions, two people familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese trading house, which owned around 1% of Singulato last year, could pump an additional "few hundreds of millions of dollars" in Singulato to become its No. 2 shareholder, one of the people said.

That plan however is dependent on Singulato speeding up development of its first model, a fully electric sport-utility vehicle called the iS6, and making proper preparations for an IPO, the person added.

A Tokyo-based Itochu spokesman said company had recently made an additional investment in Singulato but declined to specify the amount except to say it was a minor investment.

Asked if Itochu has conditionally agreed to further hike its investment, he said there were no such plans and declined to comment further.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Norihiko.Shirouzu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.