Ito En (TYO:2593) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 5,100.00

The average one-year price target for Ito En (TYO:2593) has been revised to 5,100.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 4,590.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,050.00 to a high of 5,250.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from the latest reported closing price of 4,722.00 / share.

Ito En Maintains 0.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ito En. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2593 is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.44% to 4,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 908K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 144.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2593 by 64.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 754K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2593 by 11.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 445K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2593 by 17.15% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 286K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 260K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

