ITO EN Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

ITO EN has repurchased 1,000,000 of its own shares for 3.3 billion JPY, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. This move is part of a broader plan authorized by the company’s board to repurchase up to 3 million shares. The repurchase was executed through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 trading system.

