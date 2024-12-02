ITO EN Announces Share Buyback Plan

ITO EN (JP:2593) has released an update.
ITO EN has announced plans to repurchase up to 1,000,000 of its common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The buyback, priced at 3,300 JPY per share, is scheduled for December 3, 2024, with a total repurchase value capped at 3.3 billion JPY.
