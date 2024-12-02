News & Insights

Stocks
ITOEF

ITO EN Announces Share Buyback Plan

December 02, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITO EN (JP:2593) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ITO EN has announced plans to repurchase up to 1,000,000 of its common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The buyback, priced at 3,300 JPY per share, is scheduled for December 3, 2024, with a total repurchase value capped at 3.3 billion JPY.

For further insights into JP:2593 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITOEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.