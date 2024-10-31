ITmedia Inc. Enhances Access to Financial Data

ITmedia Inc. (JP:2148) has released an update.

ITmedia Inc. is enhancing accessibility to its financial data by providing financial and operational data sheets in EXCEL format, starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025. This initiative allows stakeholders to easily access earnings-related information, which will be routinely updated on the company’s IR website.

