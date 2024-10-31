News & Insights

ITmedia Inc. Enhances Access to Financial Data

October 31, 2024 — 04:25 am EDT

ITmedia Inc. (JP:2148) has released an update.

ITmedia Inc. is enhancing accessibility to its financial data by providing financial and operational data sheets in EXCEL format, starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025. This initiative allows stakeholders to easily access earnings-related information, which will be routinely updated on the company’s IR website.

