ITM Power (LSE:ITM) Price Target Increased by 19.37% to 173.45

The average one-year price target for ITM Power (LSE:ITM) has been revised to 173.45 / share. This is an increase of 19.37% from the prior estimate of 145.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.25% from the latest reported closing price of 72.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITM Power. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITM is 0.85%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.81% to 17,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,501K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 25.74% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,285K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 37.28% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 2,006K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 37.06% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,001K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 30.04% over the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 1,850K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 0.18% over the last quarter.

