ITM Power (LSE:ITM) Price Target Decreased by 13.37% to 168.98

The average one-year price target for ITM Power (LSE:ITM) has been revised to 168.98 / share. This is an decrease of 13.37% from the prior estimate of 195.06 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.61 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.47% from the latest reported closing price of 68.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITM Power. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITM is 0.61%, an increase of 41.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.79% to 15,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,314K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,948K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 15.16% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,873K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 30.68% over the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 1,746K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 70.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 195.00% over the last quarter.

HDRO - Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF holds 1,685K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITM by 3.87% over the last quarter.

