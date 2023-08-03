ITM Power (ITMPF) Price Target Decreased by 5.47% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for ITM Power (OTC:ITMPF) has been revised to 2.02 / share. This is an decrease of 5.47% from the prior estimate of 2.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.85 to a high of 5.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.71% from the latest reported closing price of 1.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITM Power. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 24.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITMPF is 0.72%, an increase of 30.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.39% to 16,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,325K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 22.92% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,891K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 21.04% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,873K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HYDR - Global X Hydrogen ETF holds 1,850K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 0.18% over the last quarter.

PBD - Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITMPF by 5.32% over the last quarter.

