News & Insights

Stocks

ITM Power Director’s Stock Transactions Revealed

May 28, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITM Power (GB:ITM) has released an update.

ITM Power PLC has announced the sale and subsequent purchase of ordinary shares by Non-Executive Director, Denise Cockrem, in a transaction on the London Stock Exchange. Cockrem sold 4,534 shares at £0.55525 each and then purchased 4,512 shares at the same price for her Individual Savings Account (ISA), affecting her total interest to 4,512 shares post-transaction.

For further insights into GB:ITM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITMPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.