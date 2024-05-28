ITM Power Director’s Stock Transactions Revealed

ITM Power (GB:ITM) has released an update.

ITM Power PLC has announced the sale and subsequent purchase of ordinary shares by Non-Executive Director, Denise Cockrem, in a transaction on the London Stock Exchange. Cockrem sold 4,534 shares at £0.55525 each and then purchased 4,512 shares at the same price for her Individual Savings Account (ISA), affecting her total interest to 4,512 shares post-transaction.

