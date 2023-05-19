ITM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Intermediate Muni ETF (Symbol: ITM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.58, changing hands as low as $45.56 per share. Intermediate Muni shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ITM's low point in its 52 week range is $43.38 per share, with $47.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.59.
Also see: Simon Property Group market cap history
ARP Videos
ONL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.