ITM Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Intermediate Muni, the RSI reading has hit 25.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 64.7. A bullish investor could look at ITM's 25.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ITM's low point in its 52 week range is $43.35 per share, with $47.1499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.03. Intermediate Muni shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day.
