ITIC vs DGICA: Which Insurance Stock is the Better Buy?

The U.S. insurance industry is evolving as insurers respond to changing risk patterns, technological innovation, and shifting customer expectations. Property insurers are revising premiums and underwriting to offset mounting losses from hurricanes, wildfires, floods and severe storms, while casualty insurers continue to face pressure from social inflation, rising litigation costs and higher claim severity. Although the Fed has kept interest rates steady while signaling a possible cut later this year, insurers are expected to maintain solid investment income through diversified portfolios and growing private market allocations. At the same time, wider adoption of AI, machine learning, predictive analytics, and automation is improving underwriting, claims management, fraud detection, and customer service.

Within this backdrop, Investors Title Company ITIC and Donegal Group Inc. DGICA represent two U.S.-based insurance companies that generate revenue from underwriting insurance policies and earn investment income from their investment portfolios.

On one hand, Investors Title is a holding company that primarily provides residential and commercial title insurance through its subsidiaries across the United States, with ITIC licensed in 44 states and the District of Columbia and National Investors Title Insurance Company licensed in 20 states and the District of Columbia. It also offers tax-deferred exchange, title agency management, and investment management and trust services to support real estate transactions and related financial needs.

In contrast, Donegal Group offers a broad portfolio of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products across 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Southern, and Southwestern states, primarily through independent insurance agencies. Its key offerings include commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, workers' compensation, private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance.

While both companies operate in the insurance industry, their different business models, product offerings, and customer bases create unique competitive positions and risk profiles. This raises an important question for investors: Which company is better positioned today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: ITIC vs DGICA

ITIC (up 9.6%) has outperformed DGICA (down 4.9%) over the year-to-date period.



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Meanwhile, ITIC is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/sales) ratio of 1.54X, above its median of 0.88X over the past five years. DGICA’s trailing sales multiple sits at 0.7X, above its last five-year median of 0.53X. ITIC and DGICA both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Property and Casualty insurance industry’s average of 2.46X.



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Factors Driving Investors Title’s Stock

The company is positioned to benefit from an improving U.S. housing and mortgage environment. The Mortgage Bankers Association projects 2026 purchase activity to rise 4.6%, refinance activity to increase 10.8%, and total mortgage originations to grow 6.7% year over year. A recovery in real estate transactions should support higher title insurance demand, while easing interest rates compared with last year can further stimulate purchase and refinancing volumes.

Investors Title is also gaining from internal growth initiatives and its diversified operating model. Net premiums written increased 9.9% in the first quarter of 2026, primarily driven by higher real estate activity and ongoing expansion efforts. Beyond title insurance, the company generates recurring revenues through exchange services, trust and investment management, and consulting operations, providing additional earnings support across different market environments.

Another key tailwind is the company's scalable operating model and disciplined capital management. Management notes that higher transaction volumes can significantly enhance profitability due to operating leverage from largely fixed costs. At the same time, a diversified investment portfolio, healthy liquidity, and an active share repurchase authorization provide financial flexibility to support shareholder returns and future growth initiatives while maintaining balance sheet strength.

Factors Driving Donegal Group’s Stock

Donegal Group’s earnings outlook is supported by a large and diversified investment portfolio of more than $1.5 billion, which generated higher net investment income of $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus $12 million a year earlier. Rising investment income provides a steady source of earnings beyond underwriting, while the company’s conservative allocation toward high-quality fixed-income securities enhances financial flexibility and supports long-term capital strength.

The company also benefits from a disciplined risk management framework. Its long-standing underwriting pool with Donegal Mutual, extensive catastrophe and excess-of-loss reinsurance arrangements, and relationships with highly rated reinsurers help limit exposure to large losses. In addition, favorable prior-year reserve development reflects prudent reserving practices and better-than-expected claims experience, supporting underwriting stability despite catastrophe-related volatility.

Another driver is Donegal Group’s strong capital position and focused operating strategy. In April 2026, it increased its quarterly cash dividend by 5.5%. DGICA continues to emphasize profitable commercial and personal lines through independent agents, and its decision to exit a small, non-core farm business allows management to redirect capital and resources toward higher-return opportunities and improved operating efficiency.

Choose ITIC Over DGICA Now

Investors Title appears to be the better investment choice based on its stronger growth prospects and favorable business fundamentals. The company is well-positioned to benefit from an improving housing and mortgage market, which should drive higher demand for title insurance services. This positive industry backdrop, coupled with ongoing expansion initiatives, is expected to support premium growth and strengthen its earnings trajectory in the coming quarters.

Another key advantage for ITIC is its scalable operating model and diversified revenue streams. As real estate transaction volumes improve, the company's largely fixed-cost structure should enable it to generate meaningful operating leverage, resulting in stronger profitability. In addition, recurring revenues from exchange services, trust and investment management, and consulting operations provide a stable source of income, while its solid liquidity and disciplined capital management offer flexibility to support future growth and shareholder returns.

Donegal Group, meanwhile, presents a more defensive investment profile. Its earnings continue to benefit from a sizable investment portfolio, prudent underwriting practices and comprehensive reinsurance arrangements that help mitigate catastrophe-related risks. The company's consistent focus on capital preservation, shareholder-friendly dividend policy and emphasis on profitable business lines should support long-term financial stability despite a challenging underwriting environment.

Although ITIC is more expensive than DGICA on an EV/sales basis, the former offers a more compelling investment case due to its stronger growth drivers, greater earnings leverage and favorable industry tailwinds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.