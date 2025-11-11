ITIC Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Real Estate Activity, Stock Up 5%

Shares of Investors Title Company ITIC have gained 4.5% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 8.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.5% growth, highlighting a notable rebound in investor sentiment post-report.

Investors Title reported earnings per share of $6.45 for the third quarter of 2025, which rose from $4.92 a year ago.

Total revenues climbed 6.1% to $73 million compared to $68.8 million in the prior-year quarter. This revenue growth was driven primarily by a $2 million rise in non-title services and a $1.8 million gain in net premiums written and escrow and title-related fees, both reflecting increased real estate activity and service demand.

Net income of $12.2 million represented a 31.1% increase from $9.3 million in the same period last year.

Investors Title Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Investors Title Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Investors Title Company Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Non-title services revenues reached $6.3 million for the quarter, a 45.4% surge from $4.3 million a year ago. This increase was largely attributed to higher revenues from like-kind exchanges and management services. Net premiums written rose to $56.4 million, a 2.8% increase from $54.9 million, with direct premiums and agency premiums contributing 29% and 71%, respectively, of the total. Escrow and title-related fees also posted modest growth of 5.2%, reaching $4.8 million.

Net investment gains nearly doubled to $2.1 million from $1 million, driven by realized gains on securities and favorable changes in equity investment valuations. Despite higher transaction volume, total operating expenses edged up just 1.2% to $57.9 million, helped by expense management across personnel and office categories.

Management Commentary

Chairman J. Allen Fine expressed confidence in the company’s momentum, noting that the third quarter capped the firm’s best-performing consecutive three-quarter period since 2021. He credited the robust performance to growing title insurance revenues and a strong like-kind exchange business. Management also pointed to favorable market conditions, such as declining mortgage rates, which spurred increased transaction activity. The company’s open order pipeline remains solid entering the fourth quarter, reinforcing expectations for continued growth.

Factors Influencing Performance

The primary drivers behind the improved earnings were higher real estate transaction volume and increased demand for both title insurance and tax-deferred exchange services. Operating leverage played a significant role, with revenue growth outpacing expense increases. Notably, while personnel expenses saw a slight year-over-year decrease (down 3.4% to $17.4 million), commissions to agents increased to $30.2 million, consistent with higher transaction levels.

From an investment perspective, gains in the equity securities portfolio contributed positively. These investment gains, though non-core, added nearly $1.1 million to bottom-line earnings. Adjusting for these, non-GAAP income before income taxes still rose 22.8% year over year, from $10.6 million to $13 million.

Other Developments

The company did report a $3.2 million increase in “other revenue” for the nine-month period, linked to a gain recognized on assets contributed to a joint venture in the second quarter. This signals a potential area of strategic investment outside its core insurance operations.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Investors Title Company (ITIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.