Ithaca may top up UK Cambo oilfield stake as Shell tries to sell

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 05, 2023 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds price detail, Shell having pulled support for project, Ithaca footprint in UK North Sea

May 5 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy ITH.L said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Shell SHEL.L to market the oil major's 30% stake in the Cambo oil prospect in the British North Sea, with a potential for Ithaca to increase its ownership.

Shell pulled its support for Cambo in late 2021 citing economic reasons, after the project became a lightning rod for climate activists seeking to halt the development of new oil and gas resources.

If the oil major does not sell its full stake to a third party, Ithaca - which is leading the development of the project - gets the option to top up its own stake of 70%.

It would pay $1.50 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) of so-called P50 resources in Cambo, which stood at 173 million boe as per the latest development plan.

"Securing a new owner for Shell's stake is an important step in Ithaca Energy progressing to Final Investment Decision," Ithaca Chief Executive Alan Bruce said in a statement.

The agreement with Shell also includes an option for Ithaca to sell a 19.99% stake in Cambo from its shareholding to any third party wishing a higher stake than Shell's 30%.

Ithaca listed on the London Stock Exchange last November and has been critical of a windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the British North Sea that was introduced last year.

It also owns a 20% stake in the Equinor-operated EQNR.OL Rosebank field in the British North Sea, for which a final investment decision is outstanding.

Ithaca shares have lost around 35% since listing in London last November.

