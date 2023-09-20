News & Insights

Ithaca expects Britain's Rosebank oilfield to be approved this year

September 20, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy's ITH.L Executive Chair Gilad Myerson said on Wednesday there was a "very high likelihood" that Britain's Rosebank oilfield development will be approved by authorities.

A formal sanctioning of the project could take place by the end of the year, or even sooner, he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Norway.

