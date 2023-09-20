Ithaca expects Britain's Rosebank oilfield to be approved this year

Corrects spelling mistake in headline

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy's ITH.L Executive Chair Gilad Myerson said on Wednesday there was a "very high likelihood" that Britain's Rosebank oilfield development will be approved by authorities.

A formal sanctioning of the project could take place by the end of the year, or even sooner, he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Norway.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

