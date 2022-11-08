Ithaca Energy's London IPO set to be priced at 250 pence/share - bookrunner

Adds details, more background

Nov 8 (Reuters) - North Sea oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy's IPO-IHEG.L planned initial public offering (IPO) for its London listing is set to be priced at 250 pence per share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.

On Monday, bookrunners had revised their price guidance to between 250 and 270 pence per share, compared with the previous price range of 250 to 310 pence, which had implied a market value of 2.5 billion pounds to 3.1 billion pounds ($2.87 billion to $3.56 billion).

The planned IPO of Ithaca - owned by Tel Aviv-listed Delek Group DLEKG.TA - on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday has been closely watched in an IPO market starved of activity since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Books were multiple times oversubscribed at the set price and above, the bookrunner said, adding that they would close at 1300 GMT on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8716 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

