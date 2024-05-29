Ithaca Energy Targets Net Zero by 2040

Ithaca Energy PLC (GB:ITH) has released an update.

Ithaca Energy PLC has announced the publication of its 2024 Annual General Meeting Notice, scheduled for June 24, 2024, in Aberdeen, United Kingdom, with details available on its website and the National Storage Mechanism. The company, a prominent independent UK North Sea oil and gas producer, emphasizes its role in UK energy security and its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040. Ithaca Energy also highlights its growth through strategic acquisitions and operational expertise, securing its position as a major player in the UK’s energy landscape.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.