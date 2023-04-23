Ithaca Energy (LSE:ITH) Price Target Decreased by 5.77% to 217.17

The average one-year price target for Ithaca Energy (LSE:ITH) has been revised to 217.17 / share. This is an decrease of 4.07% from the prior estimate of 226.39 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 159.07 to a high of 273.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.45% from the latest reported closing price of 158.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 778K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 777K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

BEARX - Federated Prudent Bear Fund Shares holds 300K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

FEDERATED INSURANCE SERIES - Federated Managed Volatility Fund II Primary Shares holds 81K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

