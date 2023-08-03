Ithaca Energy (LSE:ITH) Price Target Decreased by 12.00% to 189.44

The average one-year price target for Ithaca Energy (LSE:ITH) has been revised to 189.44 / share. This is an decrease of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 215.28 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.37 to a high of 220.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.39% from the latest reported closing price of 176.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ithaca Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITH is 0.16%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.47% to 2,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 999K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing an increase of 22.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITH by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 21.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITH by 15.03% over the last quarter.

BEARX - Federated Prudent Bear Fund Shares holds 300K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEDERATED INSURANCE SERIES - Federated Managed Volatility Fund II Primary Shares holds 81K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

